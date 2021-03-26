Letter: More restrictions will not reduce gun violence

Murders with a firearm are tragically too many in the U.S. (37% of the total gun-related deaths), which along with suicides (60% of the total) and other “gun-related” causes account for about 40,000 deaths per year, according to CDC records.

Naturally, after every mass shooting the automatic Democrat reflexive response is to immediately call for confiscation of citizens’ firearms. We know, however, that confiscation would not eliminate mass shootings or other murders with assault weapons (Democrat term), considering the vast numbers of unregistered firearms currently in the hands of the public. The main effect would be that law-abiding citizens would be prevented from protecting themselves and their property from invasion by criminal predators, which will become much more common in areas where police are being defunded.

As Sen. John Kennedy says, we make no attempt to stop the drunk drivers among us (who kill more than 10,000 people every year) by confiscating the cars of the vast number of sober citizen drivers.