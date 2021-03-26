Letter: More restrictions will not reduce gun violence

Murders with a firearm are tragically too many in the U.S. (37% of the total gun-related deaths), which along with suicides (60% of the total) and other “gun-related” causes account for about 40,000 deaths per year, according to CDC records.
Naturally, after every mass shooting the automatic Democrat reflexive response is to immediately call for confiscation of citizens’ firearms. We know, however, that confiscation would not eliminate mass shootings or other murders with assault weapons (Democrat term), considering the vast numbers of unregistered firearms currently in the hands of the public. The main effect would be that law-abiding citizens would be prevented from protecting themselves and their property from invasion by criminal predators, which will become much more common in areas where police are being defunded.
As Sen. John Kennedy says, we make no attempt to stop the drunk drivers among us (who kill more than 10,000 people every year) by confiscating the cars of the vast number of sober citizen drivers.
This is a tough problem with no readily identifiable, simple solution. But confiscation of citizens’ property and more Red Flag laws that encourage neighbor to spy on neighbor are almost certainly not the answer. The problem is that our society has lost its respect for human life — from unwanted unborn fetuses to those who simply disagree with a particular ideology — thanks to the teachings of the leftwing, progressive element in our schools at all levels over past decades. And this is the problem, not the possession of guns, in our society.
According to the Democrat sliding scale of morality, there is no absolute truth or fact anymore, only those things that either promote a progressive agenda or do not. If not, then cancel if possible. This is a dangerous position to take in our modern social media-dominated society. I think we have to start correcting this aberration soon, starting with the education system, from bottom to top. Otherwise we are likely looking at the beginning of the end of the United States.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
