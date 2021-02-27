Letter: MRRJ expansion is long overdue

As to Connie Wright-Link letter on Feb. 20, the police do not set out to assess mental health issues or substance abuse issues. The police enforce the laws made by the state legislature.

Incaration is decided by the courts. A court can decide to send someone to a mental health facility or substance abuse program.

Middle River Regional Jail is horribly overcrowded sometimes with three prisoners in a cell designed for one. I am glad the state is addressing the injustice. The jail expansion is long overdue.

Diane Butler

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.