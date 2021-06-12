Letter: My time as a columnist is done

I hope the people of Waynesboro realize what a treasure they have in The News Virginian's opinion page.
I had the great joy of writing a column for the best part of three years. While I know I am not everyone’s “cup of tea," I very much appreciated the opportunity to give my limited thoughts.
But more importantly is how The News Virginian has become the marketplace of ideas for all the folks of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. It gives space for the therapeutic effects of venting, and for an individual’s sharing of thanks or disappointments.
To this day I have no idea if the editors are right or left, pro or con anything. I do know they are so open in what they publish, and how often they allow anyone to be heard, that writers from very different points of view can each be identified by their first names. Am I right Jennifer, Tom?
In contrast is Staunton’s News Leader. While The News Virginian has a robust collection of area columnists, letter writers, the other local daily is quite limiting. And if you have ever gotten on their wrong side, ever chosen to stand up to their biases, the pettiness never ends.
I certainly don’t believe the week to week positive trending of my columns was due to agreement. No, I think people read to simply hear a different voice. The News Virginian has opened its pages to many voices and allowed the people, not the self-important, to decide what they were to read.
Due to The News Virginian’s ethical commitment to political neutrality, as I seek to return to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors my time as a columnist is done. But hopefully my letters to the editor will find favor with the paper and with you.
Tracy Pyles
Augusta County
