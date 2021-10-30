Letter: Never re-elect anybody is good advice

I had to chuckle when I read Bobby Henderson’s letter to the editor on Oct. 28.

I’m pleased his relationship with the treasurer’s office has improved since the personal property tax fiasco two years ago when he claimed to not even know the revenue commissioner’s name.

Back then, my high mileage cohorts and I descended on the tax office only to find out our rusty heaps would not be getting an adjustment that year. Panicked, we appealed to city council but no help there either. Public pressure brought about the necessary correction to accurately and fairly value property. My truck is up to 467,000 miles this year so I can only hope “clean retail trade-in” is gone for good.

The treasurer’s office has been helpful to me and the staff is always congenial, but I like Franc White’s advice: Take a kid fishing and never re-elect anybody.

Michelle Swain

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.