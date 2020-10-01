Letter: News Virginian prints lies about Trump's taxes

Once again this newspaper has shown its left-wing, liberal, bias, hatred of President Donald Trump.

Using two of the lying, fake news sources, namely The New York Times and The Washington Post, The News Virginian has printed a pile of untrue, false bull regarding Mr. Trump's tax information. They have now done this two days in a row, using the Perspective page in Sunday's paper, copying from The New York Times, and Tuesday's front page for more of the same false garbage regarding Mr. Trump's tax info under the cover of The Washington Post, most of which is a repeat of yesterday's lies.

Neither The New York Times or any other so-called news media are tax experts or accountants.

These newspapers at one time consisted of professional journalists putting proven facts out to the public, allowing readers to form their own opinion. That has done a 180 degree turn.