Letter: No one objects to voting by mail if done right

In today’s paper, Tiffany Potter went on at length on a subject she either does not understand or is taking the standard Democrat party line of obfuscation on the voting by mail issue.
We should be clear — no one objects to voting by mail by registered voters who have requested a ballot to do so. No one objects to states legislating that all voting is to be by mail. The issue is with mailing ballots to registered voters who have not requested them.
I am sure there exists no registry of voters that does not contain some names of deceased persons or persons who have moved. Judicial Watch has recently sued certain jurisdictions for failure to clean up the voter registration lists as is required by law. One such jurisdiction is Los Angeles County, California, for having over a million more voters registered than the voting age population.
Why is this a problem? California has a ballot harvesting law. Ballots are mailed to every voter on the registration list. That, of course, includes all those dead and gone voters. Individuals are permitted by the law to collect ballots (ballot harvesting). There is no accounting for what happens to those harvested ballots from the time they are picked up until they are delivered to election officials. Are unvoted ballots voted by the harvester? Are properly marked ballots thrown out because of how they were voted? Who knows. We do know that ballot harvesting permitted several Republican winners on election night to be announced as losers a few days later.
California’s success in thwarting true democracy has impressed the Democrats in several other Democrat-run states. We now have, I understand, six states that adopted the California way of assuring a Democrat-run democracy. Is this good for America?
Marsden Champaign
Waynesboro
