Letter: Officials need to decrease incarcerations, not increase jail funding

Our local communities are weighing the possibility of funding a $40 million expansion of Middle River Regional Jail. However, that investment does not take into account the fact that, as Jail Superintendent Jeffery Newton recently said, by 2029 the jail could face the need for yet another expansion to keep up with an ever increasing inmate population, requiring an additional hefty price tag.

Deputy Public Defender Duane Barron reportedly said "a good percentage of those in the jail find themselves in the facility because of repeated substance abuse issues or mental health problems ... and said there's still far too many people being locked up for nonviolent offenses."

Shouldn't we be putting pressure on our local and state officials to use that $40 million to fund programs and resources to help non-violent offenders from being incarcerated in the first place? The obvious challenges that developing the needed resources presents may seem overwhelming in the short run but compared to simply throwing people into warehouses requiring constant, costly expansions every 8-10 years, the benefits to both our communities and our pocketbooks seems a better choice. Those with mental and addiction challenges, as well as other non-violent offenders deserve something better than expensive, overcrowded warehousing.