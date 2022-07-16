Letter: On Saturday there is another Farmers Market book sale

It’s mid-summer. Are you headed to the beach? If so, you need some books.

You can stock up this Saturday, July 16, at the Waynesboro Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as the Friends of the Waynesboro Public Library hold another sale of reasonably-priced, quality used books.

We will also have some CD’s and vintage vinyl records. Come see for yourself and buy a few of everything. Remember, we use all proceeds for the benefit of your local library.

If you are not already a Friend, pick up one of our membership brochures and join us in our support of this valuable community resource.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair