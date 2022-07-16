Letter: On Saturday there is another Farmers Market book sale

It’s mid-summer. Are you headed to the beach? If so, you need some books.
You can stock up this Saturday, July 16, at the Waynesboro Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as the Friends of the Waynesboro Public Library hold another sale of reasonably-priced, quality used books.
We will also have some CD’s and vintage vinyl records. Come see for yourself and buy a few of everything. Remember, we use all proceeds for the benefit of your local library.
If you are not already a Friend, pick up one of our membership brochures and join us in our support of this valuable community resource.
Velma Ryan
Friends Book Sale Chair
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.