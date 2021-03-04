Letter: Open discourse should be allowed on the opinion page

I am writting in response to Pastor Mark Wingfield article about transgender people, and Jorden Leahy’s response to it.
I will not specifically address the content of transgender people and what the Bible says about it, as a Christian myself I struggle with the issue. There are verses that support both Pastor Wingfield’s position but also Jordan Leahy's and subsequently Rev. Paul Oakley’s position on the matter.
My issue is Jordan’s assertion that the article needs to be taken down and Pastor Wingfield essentially fired from your newspaper. Pastor Wingfield’s assertions may not be the most popular viewpoint but is a viewpoint held by a large number of Christians, especially those here in the Shenandoah Valley.
If there cannot be open discourse of thought in a newspaper opinion piece, then opinion pieces should stop being published in its entirety. Additionally if there is no open exchange of ideas there can be no change either way. Jordan or even Rev Oakley’s desire is to change Pastor Wingfield and others, simply pushing them into the margins of society is not an effective way to do so.
I am finally concerned that I was able to find the article because it appears it has been taken down. I cannot therefore re-read Pastor’s Wingfield’s article to re-asses my own opinions in contrast to Jordan’s and Rev Oakley’s.
Chris Robinson
Staunton
