Letter: Our first responders stepped up during chemical scare at Springdale Apartments

On Friday, July 8, there was a chemical scare at Springdale Apartments.

I wanted to commend the quick action of the Waynesboro and Augusta County rescue squads. Also, the Waynesboro fire department and police were here just as quickly.

A triage was started immediately to determine who need transport to the ED. Had it not been for the calm professional approach we may have had a tragic outcome.

Sometimes we take for granted our helpers and do not give the credit due. I want to express my appreciation to each of our selfless first responders.

Also, a big thank you to the amazing Augusta Health ED staff. We were shown much kindness and concern.

I hope that everyone in our community takes the time to pray for our local heroes. We never know who might need them at any given time.

Patricia S. Gerber and neighbors

Waynesboro

