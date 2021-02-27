Letter: Our schools need more funding

I am an elementary school teacher in Augusta County because I want to empower kids to be exactly who they are, embrace what makes them different as well as what makes others different from them. The world doesn’t need robots, it needs authentic, empathetic individuals. Educationally, socially, emotionally and otherwise, I try my best to build my students up in their individual strengths, challenge them to openly accept those who are different from them, and encourage them to take baby steps each day to tackle their weaknesses. I work to meet each student where they are, but admittedly, some students have a much longer distance to go due to inequities.
This year has presented unique challenges as students face virtual learning for the first time. The inequities between schools and students in Augusta County and in Virginia as a whole have always been there, but have been brought to the forefront during this pandemic. Virginia desperately needs the General Assembly to invest in the School Equity Fund in order to bring resources to the poorest schools in VA, and to students who face the most barriers to learning.
We must dismantle the systems in place that allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer, and funding equity in Virginia’s schools would be a step in the right direction. Schools are currently funded by property taxes — a system in place to uphold white supremacy. The General Assembly has the opportunity to take an anti-racist act by funding the Equity Fund, one of Virginia Organizing's 2021 legislative priorities.
The 661 billionaires in the U.S. made $1.2 trillion dollars during the first 10 months of the pandemic, and Virginia billionaires increased their wealth by $7 billion. If the wealthiest and corporations were paying their fair share, we would have the resources to fund education.
Join me in calling on Sen. Emmett Hanger, and the rest of the budget conference committee, to take from the $730 million in new revenue to invest in key education priorities, increase teacher pay, invest in the School Equity Fund, and add school counselors and other support staff!
Maria Hayden
Rockingham County
