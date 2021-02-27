Letter: Our schools need more funding

I am an elementary school teacher in Augusta County because I want to empower kids to be exactly who they are, embrace what makes them different as well as what makes others different from them. The world doesn’t need robots, it needs authentic, empathetic individuals. Educationally, socially, emotionally and otherwise, I try my best to build my students up in their individual strengths, challenge them to openly accept those who are different from them, and encourage them to take baby steps each day to tackle their weaknesses. I work to meet each student where they are, but admittedly, some students have a much longer distance to go due to inequities.

This year has presented unique challenges as students face virtual learning for the first time. The inequities between schools and students in Augusta County and in Virginia as a whole have always been there, but have been brought to the forefront during this pandemic. Virginia desperately needs the General Assembly to invest in the School Equity Fund in order to bring resources to the poorest schools in VA, and to students who face the most barriers to learning.