Letter: Out of the Darkness Experience looking for in-person and virtual participants

On Oct. 10 and 11, 2020, the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention will host the sixth annual Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience. Traditionally, this has been a walk so many are asking why is this now an “Experience?"

In a year when so much has been cancelled, we felt it was important to still come together and support those who have lost loved ones to suicide and those with lived experience who have struggled with thoughts of or who have attempted suicide. The isolation of quarantine will have a lasting impact on each of us and connecting with each other however we can, is more important than ever.

We are inviting our surrounding communities to join us at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton at a time that is individually comfortable and convenient during the day on Saturday, Oct. 10 or Sunday, Oct. 11. We are working diligently to make sure that no matter what time you walk, the experience of the weekend is a special time for each of our participants. If you are not comfortable coming to the park, we encourage you to register as a virtual participant and to please observe the weekend in your own way. More information about registration and times can be found at afsp.org/gsv.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all confirmed sponsors for this year: