Letter: Out of the Darkness Experience looking for in-person and virtual participants

On Oct. 10 and 11, 2020, the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention will host the sixth annual Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience. Traditionally, this has been a walk so many are asking why is this now an “Experience?"
In a year when so much has been cancelled, we felt it was important to still come together and support those who have lost loved ones to suicide and those with lived experience who have struggled with thoughts of or who have attempted suicide. The isolation of quarantine will have a lasting impact on each of us and connecting with each other however we can, is more important than ever.
We are inviting our surrounding communities to join us at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton at a time that is individually comfortable and convenient during the day on Saturday, Oct. 10 or Sunday, Oct. 11. We are working diligently to make sure that no matter what time you walk, the experience of the weekend is a special time for each of our participants. If you are not comfortable coming to the park, we encourage you to register as a virtual participant and to please observe the weekend in your own way. More information about registration and times can be found at afsp.org/gsv.
We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all confirmed sponsors for this year:
Lions Club of Staunton, The Amato Clinic, National Counseling Group, Reynolds-Hamrick Funeral Home, Servpro of Rockingham and Augusta County, Temple House of Israel Women’s Group, Valley Community Services Board, Augusta Health, Dupont Community Credit Union, Karis, West Rockingham Ruritans, Crutchfield, Daniels Imprinted Sportswear, Wolford Media, Magellan, Wright Way Hyundai, Pilgrim’s, Lingo Networks, Munsey Medical Clinic, Valley Air, Charlie Obaugh Auto Group, GloFiber, NBC29, McDonough Toyota and Greenbrook TMS Neurohealth Centers.
It is a difficult year to ask for money but we are grateful to our friends and neighbors who recognize the need for the research, advocacy, education and support to continue. The mission of AFSP is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. Our community has shown and proved that hope is not cancelled because it lives here in the Shenandoah Valley.
Markita Madden-Puckett
Chair, Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience
Board Member, VA Chapter — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
