Locals have grumbled about the condition of Phil Dulaney’s properties, with many even suggesting taking specific parcels by eminent domain! Most of these folks had never met the man or were familiar with his kindness.

By the 1980s, hawk watchers were using the Holiday Inn’s back patio on Afton Mountain to count migrating hawks — with Mr. Dulaney’s permission. And it was undoubtedly the best hawk-watching site in the entire country!

No trekking up mountains is required, as at many other hawk-watching sites; you just had to drive into the hotel parking lot and walk around the building to join your fellow bird enthusiasts.

As most of us stayed there many hours each day, we needed to heed “nature’s call” occasionally. Thanks to the magnanimity of Phil Dulaney, we were allowed to use the hotel bathrooms.

If you’d forgotten your lunch, you could bop on up to the hotel restaurant to get a tasty sandwich to bring back down to the patio so you needn’t miss the birds heading south. Or, if it was a chilly day, you could request a seat by the large restaurant windows to enjoy the wonderful view and the hawks from inside!

Vending machines provided a quick fix of a fizzy drink and/or a snack, and the restaurant overhang provided shade from the searing early-autumn sunshine. It was a delightful time, all courtesy of Phil Dulaney.

I even met my husband on that mountain, and we got to know each other over sundaes at the Howard Johnson’s restaurant below the hotel.

Sadly, as Phil Dulaney’s health deteriorated, so did the condition of his buildings. Many people were not kind, being quick to gossip and judge a man they didn’t even know — a benevolent man who didn’t deserve that kind of treatment.

Marlene A Condon

Crozet