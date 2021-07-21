Letter: Pick up a book at the farmer's market

It’s said that you do not live by bread alone. Is that also true for fresh and delicious tomatoes, cucumbers, corn on the cob, greens, sausage and, yes, bread and other baked goods?

All these things can be found from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Waynesboro Farmer's Market. Now, on every other Saturday, including this coming one on July 24, you can also find food for your brain at the Friends of the Library Farmers Market bargain book sale.

This will be our third Saturday sale. We have found lots of customers for our books and lots of interest in the Friends and our work in support of the Waynesboro library. Come buy a book and pick up our membership application. Make your trip to the Farmers Market complete.

Velma Ryan

Friends Book Sale Chair

