Letter: Please vote for Sabrina Von Schilling

I have known Sabrina Von Schilling for about two years, through our association with the Waynesboro Lions Club. This year, she was voted in as president of our club. She has already shown herself to have strong leadership qualities and good organizational skills. She is easy to work with and accepting of other’s ideas and opinions.

Her job scope ranges from social services caseworker to 15 years of banking experience, as well as being her church treasurer for 11 years. She has served as Commissioner of the Revenue for Waynesboro since 2017.

I think Sabrina is a trustworthy, caring, faithful public servant who will continue to give her best to the city of Waynesboro. Please vote for her on Nov. 2.

Phillip J Sandridge

Waynesboro Lions Club

