Letter: Politicians should return voters' phone calls

This is the first time that I’ve ever had a lack of response from a local politician.

The very first thing I did was to send Del. John Avoli an email explaining to him why I was trying to contact him. And then I tried to call Del. Avoli three times. I left voicemail messages each time I called him. Two were at his Staunton office and one was at his Richmond office. I even tried to reach him through Messenger, but to no avail.

Even if he was on vacation, you would think that somebody would be checking his voicemail messages daily, and the same for his email account.

There is no excuse for this lack of response to a constituent. When I was on the school board I responded back within 24 hours, and most of the time a lot earlier. And I didn’t have staff to assist me with it.

Dennis Stewart

Waynesboro

