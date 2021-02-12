Letter: Pray for racial reconciliation at Constitution Park

For the past six months 12 members of the predominantly Black Christ Tabernacle Church of God in Christ and 12 members of the predominantly white Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Waynesboro, have met weekly via Zoom, striving to develop trust, understanding and love within the group.

Grace members have confessed their privilege and reflected on their actions and inactions that have contributed to racial injustice. Christ Tabernacle members have shared personal stories of discrimination, micro-aggression and violence and reflected on the impact these events have had on them. Our overarching goals as a group are, with God’s help, to promote racial justice, equality and anti-racism within our lives and our community.

On Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a portion of our group met in person for a brief, masked, socially distanced, outdoor event to pray for those goals. We plan to continue these brief, informal prayer gatherings monthly, adhering to all COVID best practices, on the third Saturday of every month at 3 p.m. During even months, we will visit Constitution Park in the vicinity of the “fish love” sculpture and during odd months, we will visit North Park.