Letter: President Trump did not incite an insurrection Jan. 6

President Trump did not incite an insurrection
Trying to impeach President Donadl Trump for incitement to insurrection is utterly ridiculous! Logistically it was impossible.
The protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol hours before President Trump even began his speech at noon. They had one goal, which was to raise havoc and cause unrest. The timeline established by the New York Times and other news media confirms no one who was in attendance for President Trump’s speech could have been at the Capitol when the barriers were breached at 12:40 p.m. Trump’s speech did not end until 1:11 p.m. and then there is a 30 to 40 minute walk to the Capitol.
On the other hand, you have the conservative local businesswoman that Jennifer Lewis attacked on FaceBook by urging others not to patronize her business and to post negative comments on her FaceBook page simply for being on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6. I took the time to talk to this woman and found out she listened to all of Trump’s speech before making the peaceful walk to the Capitol with thousands of others. She did not sneak past any police or around any barricades and did not even realize what had taken place earlier since she was on the other side of the Capitol building.
It is a shame Ms. Lewis could not have researched the facts instead of forming her own narrative.
Phil Klann
Waynesboro
Presidents sign way too many executive orders
Executive orders undermine the U.S. Constitution, which carefully separates powers and has no provision, per se, permitting such orders — whether they are President George W. Bush’s, President Barack Obama’s, President Donald Trump’s or President Joe Biden’s.
But now these orders are accepted and in fashion because Congress, over time, has tacitly “delegated” powers to the president, which actually is provided for in the Constitution, unfortunately. If things were being run strictly according to the Constitution, laws would only be created in the legislature and then presented for signature (or veto) to the president. There should be no “imperial presidency” and it should not even matter too much who is president, as his power would be naturally restrained in accord with the Constitution.
But, as Congress has abandoned its true duties, now the country is jerked around by every incoming president who takes things into his own hands and signs a flurry of executive orders in the first few weeks in office, some or most of which cancel or reverse the orders issued by the previous president.
That, of course, is what President Biden is up to, blithely erasing all the pro-America orders President Trump issued. No wonder our allies worry the U.S. is fickle when we have “imperial presidents” creating policy u-turns every four years. We citizens don’t even seem to find it odd such a large number of EOs were planned, written, printed, bound and stacked on his desk, ready for signature on Day 1 of President Biden’s tenure in office. Obviously the early preparation for this paper blizzard was done by many of the shrill anti-American socialists in the Democrat party to whom President Biden willingly reports. So, President Biden has an easy job: a.) sign, without thinking, any documents his puppet masters put in front of him and b.) read whatever propaganda lines they write on his TV teleprompter. He could easily do this job without leaving his basement. If the Republicans can find the will, energy and backing to win back the senate in 2022, we should hope their first job will be to begin dismantling this imperial presidency tradition.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
