Letter: President Trump did not incite an insurrection Jan. 6

Phil Klann

Waynesboro

Presidents sign way too many executive orders

Executive orders undermine the U.S. Constitution, which carefully separates powers and has no provision, per se, permitting such orders — whether they are President George W. Bush’s, President Barack Obama’s, President Donald Trump’s or President Joe Biden’s.

But now these orders are accepted and in fashion because Congress, over time, has tacitly “delegated” powers to the president, which actually is provided for in the Constitution, unfortunately. If things were being run strictly according to the Constitution, laws would only be created in the legislature and then presented for signature (or veto) to the president. There should be no “imperial presidency” and it should not even matter too much who is president, as his power would be naturally restrained in accord with the Constitution.

But, as Congress has abandoned its true duties, now the country is jerked around by every incoming president who takes things into his own hands and signs a flurry of executive orders in the first few weeks in office, some or most of which cancel or reverse the orders issued by the previous president.