Letter: Progress is not always worth the cost

I am a Waynesboro resident whose backyard adjoins the proposed site of the Wells Enterprises Construction Company subdivision of over 60 homes. This will be one of the topics of the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, April 19.

Presently an undeveloped, wooded area, this site is home to numerous birds, deer and other indigenous fauna and flora in a relatively undisturbed habitat.

My street, Sumter Road, was once part of Augusta County until it was annexed into Waynesboro City. My neighborhood is quiet. You can go walking or biking and see (and talk to) your neighbors, working in their yards. Most of the neighbors know each other well and many help each other when needed. It’s a good, comfortable neighborhood.

However, one of the access roads to the new subdivision will be off our street in our neighborhood.

Where do you draw the line between “progress” and “disruption?” The building of the subdivision will disrupt more than it serves to “progress.” Can a totally wooded, swampy tract of land be so cheap that it is worth the disruption it will cause, and its consequences?

Thomas Taylor

Waynesboro

