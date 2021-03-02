Letter: Publishing anti-LGBTQ column irresponsible and hurtful

This pastor continually hides his hatred in his religion and his recent transphobic column is my final straw so I am canceling my 10 plus year subscription to the paper. While everyone is entitled to freedom of speech, I am also free to spend my hard-earned money in ways that align with my beliefs and I just cannot continue to pay to read hateful, ignorant columns. I will re-route my subscription fee to a monthly donation to the Shenandoah LGBT Center.

We should be accepting and loving of every single person, period. We are all struggling in some way, why add hating your neighbor to your list of things you need to worry about? Everyone should be able to live their life in the way they want to, identify how they want, love who they want. Who are we to judge? The bigger question is, why do you want to judge? In 2021, you would think a pastor would have more important things to focus on. Shouldn’t pastors be on the front lines of social justice, poverty and working class issues, you know, the very things Jesus talked about? I don’t remember Jesus teaching his followers to spread hate in their communities and to hate people that don’t look, eat, love, pray the way they do, actually, I am almost positive he asked people to do the very opposite. I for one believe that Jesus loves everyone, every single person. That’s it, no strings attached. He loves unconditionally, without rules, expectations, or judgement. That’s what we are supposed to do.