Letter: Publishing anti-LGBTQ column irresponsible and hurtful

It is unfortunate that in 2021, I am going about my Sunday morning, reading the local paper and get blindsided with a hurtful, hateful column from monthly columnist and local pastor.
This pastor continually hides his hatred in his religion and his recent transphobic column is my final straw so I am canceling my 10 plus year subscription to the paper. While everyone is entitled to freedom of speech, I am also free to spend my hard-earned money in ways that align with my beliefs and I just cannot continue to pay to read hateful, ignorant columns. I will re-route my subscription fee to a monthly donation to the Shenandoah LGBT Center.
We should be accepting and loving of every single person, period. We are all struggling in some way, why add hating your neighbor to your list of things you need to worry about? Everyone should be able to live their life in the way they want to, identify how they want, love who they want. Who are we to judge? The bigger question is, why do you want to judge? In 2021, you would think a pastor would have more important things to focus on. Shouldn’t pastors be on the front lines of social justice, poverty and working class issues, you know, the very things Jesus talked about? I don’t remember Jesus teaching his followers to spread hate in their communities and to hate people that don’t look, eat, love, pray the way they do, actually, I am almost positive he asked people to do the very opposite. I for one believe that Jesus loves everyone, every single person. That’s it, no strings attached. He loves unconditionally, without rules, expectations, or judgement. That’s what we are supposed to do.
In 2020, the transgender community saw record breaking hate crimes committed against them. Transgender youth suicide at a higher rate than their heterosexual peers. People are literally dying because of hate. This hate is being spread by people like this pastor who have a platform but use it to spread that hate. Unfortunately, we also have elected officials who consistently vote against LGBTQ equality and protections against hate crimes and discrimination. Congressman Ben Cline voted against the Equality Act.
Imagine being a young person, trying to figure life out and they read this column. They feel that hate. They feel like their community hates them. That literally breaks my heart. I want them to know that I love them. Lots of people in this community love them. Lots of people in this community do not believe or support what this pastor does. Lots of pastors in this community do not believe or support what this pastor does.
I proudly wave my LGBTQ pride flag at my house to show my love and support to my neighbors who have felt hatred from judgmental pastors and other members of their community. This household loves you.
Love always wins. Love will always win.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
