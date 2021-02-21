Letter: Pyles comments about Staunton are offensive

I am frustrated by the information supplied by News Virginian columnist Tracy Pyles. As having grown up in Staunton and been a property and business owner with my dad for almost 60 years, I am offended by his observations about Staunton City Council and their decisions.

Mr. Pyles, if you are paying Staunton City taxes, I apologize. First of all, if councilwoman Brenda Mead would attend the meetings it would be a big positive. It is easy to be distanced and to wear a mask. Being on four different boards, I know that Zoom meetings are not nearly as productive as in-person meetings. And there needs to be a cooperative effort between council members to ensure a working relationship. Suing a fellow council member is not proper and is destructive.

Second, concerning the golf course. During the COVID pandemic, golf has flourished. Very few, if any, of the different parts of Park and Recreation pay for themselves monetarily. But they provide a great benefit for all of us. Should we close Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Park? Investing in new golf carts should have been handled years ago and now is a true necessity. In this golf course we have a city treasure that has lasted more than 100 years. Our golf course is near and dear to many of us who learned to play there. Golf teaches many lessons...individual accomplishment, honesty, math (sometimes higher math, unfortunately) and a joy of being outdoors to name just a few. And it provides a wonderful greenspace.