Letter: Randall Wolf knows what is important to voters

Randall Wolf knows what is important to voters

Anti-abortion and Second Amendment gun rights are the top two issues on Del. John Avoli’s campaign flyer.

Is this what voters are most concerned about?

When they can’t afford housing, the dentist, the doctor or their medication? When they can’t get a job that pays a living wage? When they can’t afford childcare? Or brakes when their car fails inspection? When they have to go to the food bank because they can’t afford to go to the Food Lion?

When they are getting sick and dying from COVID, and Augusta Health is building tents in the parking lot and using refrigerator trucks for a morgue?

Abortion and guns are not what is most important to me.

And this is why I support Randall Wolf, because he is in tune with the issues people in the Valley worry about.

Linda Shallash

Staunton

