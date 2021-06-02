Letter: Rasoul’s history offers hope for rebuilding trust

In less than 20 days, Virginia’s Democratic voters will select a candidate for lieutenant governor in the June 8 primary.

Having contributed more than 40 collective years of public service, we see this race as a rare opportunity for voters to elect someone with experience unifying people across diverse backgrounds and geographies, a person who can contribute meaningfully to restoring trust in government.

Del. Sam Rasoul has represented Roanoke in the General Assembly for the last eight years, and he is our choice for lieutenant governor. His record is dominated by a fierce dedication to putting people above special interests — and not just those who live in his district.

We live west of the Blue Ridge and have a natural interest in having our region represented in the highest councils of state government. If elected, Sam would be the only official elected statewide who lives west of Richmond, giving voice to a rural culture sometimes overlooked.

But our support for Sam is not primarily based on geography. His history in public office offers the promise of rebuilding trust with a public that views government skeptically.