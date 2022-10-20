Letter: Re-elect Kathe Maneval to the Waynesboro School Board

We are both 1965 graduates of the Waynesboro High School, both growing up in Waynesboro. We now live one mile outside of Waynesboro. We still consider Waynesboro our home and feel that the quality of life in Waynesboro affects our quality of life. The education within the Waynesboro Public schools affects the quality of life for everyone in this area.

We are writing to encourage you to vote to re-elect Kathe Maneval to the Waynesboro School Board.

Kathe’s many years of leadership are needed now more than ever as the school system emerges from the pandemic. Her insight into education, finance and shared history has allowed her to lead the school board through difficult times. Leadership matters.

She has been dedicated to the youth of Waynesboro for more than twenty years through her volunteer work in the schools, service on the school board and leadership in scouting. Dedication matters.

Kathe has been committed to Waynesboro and has never given up during the difficult times. She has raised four great children, now responsible, respectable adults, who are all graduates of Waynesboro High School, two of whom are teachers in Virginia. Commitment matters.

As Waynesboro focuses on student well-being, learning recovery after COVID, and teacher retention, it is vital that we keep Kathe and her knowledge, experience and leadership on the Waynesboro School Board.

Please vote for proven leadership, dedication and commitment. Vote for Kathe Maneval!

Eddie and Becky Price

Lyndhurst