Letter: Reject radical, left-leaning candidates who are ruining our country

We have no time to waste.

To those Americans who did not vote in this past election, I strongly believe you will soon regret that decision. Take this time to remember those in your family who fought ahd died for all Americans to be free and our U.S. Constitution to be the envy of the world. To honor our fallen heroes, register to vote in your city or county government office. Register by the millions and vote in the next election for candidates who respect our values, traditions and our U.S. Constitution. Reject the radical, left-leaning candidates.

We need to stop the insanity that has taken over many parts of this country. Let us change course before we hit that iceberg that will sink our great ship of state.

John T. Layman

Stuarts Draft

