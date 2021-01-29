Letter: Reject radical, left-leaning candidates who are ruining our country

The time has arrived for the American people to open their eyes to the destruction of American values and traditions.
Left-leaning political leaders are allowing cities to be burned, business owners to be bloodied, family businesses to be eliminated, police officers to be assaulted and the U.S. Constitution to be torn apart.
I never thought it possible for communists to gain positions of leadership in local, state and federal government. Notice I did not use the term socialists. This is communism plan and simple.
It’s time for freedom-loving citizens to drop their Facebook accounts, their Twitter accounts, and boycott the network news and cable news organizations. Executives of these businesses will pretend they are not concerned by the loss of billions of dollars in revenue. But this will be a major eye opener for teh stockholders. Individuals invest in stocks in the hopes of making a considerable profit, not to lose their shirts. These companies need to feel major financial pain.
People around the world spend too much time bragging about how many followers that have on their social media accounts. Tucker Carlson was right when he said that we need to spend more quality time with the ones we love. When trouble comes those are the ones that will provide support and comfort. It will not be your social media followers.
We have no time to waste.
To those Americans who did not vote in this past election, I strongly believe you will soon regret that decision. Take this time to remember those in your family who fought ahd died for all Americans to be free and our U.S. Constitution to be the envy of the world. To honor our fallen heroes, register to vote in your city or county government office. Register by the millions and vote in the next election for candidates who respect our values, traditions and our U.S. Constitution. Reject the radical, left-leaning candidates.
We need to stop the insanity that has taken over many parts of this country. Let us change course before we hit that iceberg that will sink our great ship of state.
John T. Layman
Stuarts Draft
