Letter: Rely on a variety of sources for your news

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one needs to be reminded that we are again in the midst of a presidential election with all sides jockeying for politically favored position.

Candidates and their supporters are working diligently to appeal to their constituency and to sway others that their policies better serve the nation. Candidates boast they are best suited to govern while slamming the others as incompetent. What is the job of the free press, the media, those to whom we once could depend upon for solid un-politicized reportage? Once known as the fourth estate, this was an honor corps, comprised of dedicated individuals and organizations whose duty it was to keep us informed and speak the truth.

What do we have today? Some of these journalists and newsgathering agencies have taken sides; they have sold out. They have slanted and spun information that is collected, and then dished it out as truth even when it is not. These people and the organizations behind them do as great a disservice to the country as do the corrupt and dishonorable politician they help to elect.

Be careful what you read, hear, and believe. Learn as much as you can, and rely on a variety of sources for your news and information. The nation’s health and wellbeing depend upon our being better informed.

Michael Waterman

Stuarts Draft

Dr. Larry Roller was a treasurer for the Augusta County Republican Committee.