Letter: Remembering Queen Elizabeth and her husband more favorably

With all the national and international news about Queen Elizabeth II, I would like to write an account of something noteworthy about her.

You may know that in a speech to House of Common, March 1, 1848, Lord Palmerston, UK Prime Minister, expressed: “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual and those interests it is our duty to follow.” No British leader has since then realized the United Kingdom interests differently, especially dealing with Iran due to great position Iran has held on, England.

During WWI, Iranians tired of centuries interferences of English and Russian in south and north respectively sided with Germany caused English to help Reza Khan a zealot nationalist officer to succeed by a coup d’etat to become Reza Shah in 1925. He copied Ataturk’s educational and judicial reforms, freeing women in support of their rights, and out of fear of Russian invasion during WWII, he turned to Nazi Germany, which devastated English interests in Iran.

Russia invaded north in 1941, and England controlled south, used Trans-Iranian Railroad from Persian Gulf to Russia, paved the road for Allied victory. Reza Shah was abdicated and was replaced by his son, who continued reforms more forcibly. United Kingdom’s Churchill successfully kept English interests a duty to be followed. UK influences on Iran became so great that it could easily implement Queen Elizabeth II wishes by Iranian’s politicians.

UK pursuit of such policies was put to work once again in 1953 following Iran nationalizing Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. With intrigue US was convinced that Iran is on verge of becoming Socialist nation. US helped General Zahedi to topple popular Iranian PM by coup d’etat, bringing back to power Mohammad Reza Shah, who paid back the favor by giving lucrative contract to large oil companies and approved business deal with large English and American Firms.

About this time, I was student in Isfahan Medical School, partisan of National Front Party, whose member, our pathology professor, was candidate for Parliament sit. Iran was in turmoil, unrest were everywhere. I was activist against Shah’s regime mobilizing students to peaceful demonstrations.

In support of Shah, Queen Elizabeth and her husband were in Tehran and coming to visit Isfahan on March 4,1961. The governor had ordered sandbagging under 33 arches of the 16th century bridge to produce an artificial lake to capture the eyes of city’s elite visitor. I wrote the plan deprived farmers in arid central Iran and would produce swamps, perfect place for anopheles to hatch and transmit malaria. Two days before the arrival of queen and Shah, I was arrested and kept in a room to sit and sleep for a week. I was unable to see the queen, I saw their picture in the papers and magazines. Now 61 years later I remember them, and in comparison with present rulers, they appear to me all as angels; I feel remorse.

Saeed Mahmoodian, M.D.

Fishersville