Letter: Removing Confederate statues a waste of money

The perspective page again Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, contained an editorial about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam spewing a bunch of left-wing bull.
He goes on and on about shortcomings in the general fund, saying money must be spent in a wise manner. I guess he thinks spending thousands on removing statues and other monuments that groups such as Black Lives Matter demand be taken down is essential spending?
As usual his words are nothing but left-wing rhetoric.
However, Northam was right when he stated "our economy was booming before the pandemic.” Wow! That in my opinion is a tribute to President Donald Trump.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
