Letter: Rep. Ben Cline should resign immediately

Rep. Ben Cline needs to resign immediately.

He is as much responsible as President Donald Trump for the display of domestic terrorism we all witnessed at the Capitol on Jan. 6. First he signed onto that ridiculous lawsuit presented to the Supreme Court without a shred of factual evidentiary support. A suit so ridiculous that the now conservative heavy court would not even consider it. All it accomplished was to provide the illusion of credibility to utter nonsense and fanned the flames of insurrection.

He then announced he would be joining 140 of his fellow republicans in objecting to the electoral votes of a number of states based on fantasy, rumor, lies, innuendo and unhinged conspiracy theories. This further fueled the seditious activities of the radical right in conspiring to overthrow our government.

Cline has shamed himself, his family and every good, decent, loyal true American in the 6th District. The sad truth is that Cline knows that Joe Biden won the election fair and square. He just refuses to acknowledge it because Cline also knows that it is in his personal interest to violate his oath of office and pander to Trump and his base with complete disregard to the damage being done to our Constitution and our country. For all this and more, Cline needs to go.

John Kowal

Greenville

