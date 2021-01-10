Letter: Rep. Ben Cline should resign

I have been watching Rep. Ben Cline as he continually supported the growing disturbing behavior of President Donald Trump with dismay.

However, it is clear that Cline not only does not represent his constituents in favor of throwing in his lot with a selfish, dishonest, dangerous man. He is now forever aligning himself with a group of toadying, obsequious sycophants.

By supporting Trump, Cline has written his legacy as one of many Republicans who have done nothing to prevent the completely avoidable tragedy at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mr. Cline, you should offer your resignation, and find a job where responsibility, ethics and honor are not required.

Connie Wright-Zink

Middlebrook

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.