Letter: Rep. Ben Cline was right to question the election

Everyone is jumping on Congressman Ben Cline for his positions on the election and on the events at the United States Capitol. I would like to applaud him (I have not always done so).

Every astute politician is constantly taking the temperature of their surroundings. It is easy to take a political stance in support of a movement that has tremendous popular support, and usually quite rewarding. It can be very costly to say what you really think when it is unpopular. But it is also an indication that your position reflects your true beliefs and is not just acquiescence.

I do not know whether President Joe Biden receiving one of the biggest landslide wins in presidential history without much campaigning, using a new voting system that nobody is allowed to see inside, was legitimate or not. It very well may be, and if so I congratulate his constituents. And either way I will honor him as our new president. But I get curious when I am told by the government that President Donald Trump doesn’t get his day in court, and that there will not be an investigation beyond having the same people who counted the votes the first time count them again. And then when I am informed by social media that I am not allowed to have a dissenting opinion on the election, even though my questions have not been answered, I will confess that my curiosity rises to outright suspicion.