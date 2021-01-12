Letter: Rep. Bob Good should have known better

The man who stands for us in the House of Representatives, Rep. Bob Good, voted to overturn the will of the voters.

Both before and after Congress was invaded, Bob Good voted that what he wanted was more important than what the people wanted.

In over 60 court cases, in multiple recounts, in the face of extreme pressure on Republican governors, the 2020 vote has held up. We might not like it. But that’s the way it is.

Bob Good decided that he knew better. Better than judges. Better than people who stood by to watch votes counted. Better than the millions of people exercised their Constitutional right.

We might not like the outcome. But Bob Good should either respect the democratic process that he swore to uphold, or find himself another job until he learns how.

Irene Elliott

Crozet

