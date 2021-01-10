Letter: Rep. Cline was right to challenge election results

I am writing in support of Rep. Ben Cline. I agree with the stand he took against the results of the election.

There were many questions and red flags surrounding the presidential election. A disturbing amount of irregularities were made public. Rather than investigate, those in power chose to ignore these red flags and proceed with the questionable results.

Cline showed courage to stand up against this. I am pleased and proud that he represents the state of Virginia.

Shelia Lilly

Waynesboro

