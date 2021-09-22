Letter: Reparations are about returning stolen goods, not punishing people

This is a response to Mr. Sterling Gill’s critique (9/17/21 “Slavery still exists and we do little about it”) of my recent Perspectives column (8/30/21 “Objections to reparations for slavery are insufficient”).

First, his Scripture, “A son will not bear the iniquity of the father” (Ezekiel 18:20), does not apply here. Reparations for slavery are not primarily about “punishment,” although accountability can feel that way.

Reparations are about returning stolen goods, both tangible and intangible ones, like wages, property, family, citizenship, mobility, health, security, wealth, education, reputation, freedom, self-representation, even life itself. These goods were stolen by the American government, businesses, families and individuals who “owned” other people, and by those today who continue to benefit from those thefts while returning nothing to the heirs and inheritors of those slaves’ goods.

Then, Mr.Gill throws against my column several other issues, including world-wide slavery, African slavery, Asian and American sex-trading and its slavery, and the Holocaust, and faults me for not mentioning them. All legitimate issues, of course, but they distract from my focus on reparations.