Letter: Republican candidate Daniel Gade needs our help

As we know, we are facing an election more important than any in our lives. The direction in which this country goes depends on the outcome.
Most of us have already decided on our choice and no amount of rhetoric will change anyone’s mind. Republicans will vote for Republicans and Democrats will vote for Democrats. But casting your vote is not enough. I had the opportunity this week, to meet Daniel Gade, the Republican candidate opposing Mark Warner for the U.S. Senate. His credentials are extremely impressive and I believe he really cares about all Virginians, not just those living in the metropolitan regions.
However, unlike Warner, his financial resources are limited. In order to get his message out he needs to raise the funds necessary to purchase media advertising. I am encouraging every conservative, independent, open-minded and undecided voter to go to GadeforVirginia.com and learn more about about this amazing individual and donate to his campaign. No amount is too small.
Lee Hodge
Staunton
