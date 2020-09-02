Letter: Republican events were dangerous during pandemic

Over the weekend, the Republican Party held official office openings in Waynesboro and Augusta County ahead of the Presidential, U.S. Senate and Congressional elections. This is normal for this time of year as a way to recruit new volunteers, pass out campaign swag and get people excited to vote.
However, we are not in normal times. We are in a middle of a global pandemic, with local numbers increasing steadily with no signs of slowing down. While I did not attend any of these office openings in person, as I am still isolating for the most part, I saw the media coverage. It was clear that masks and social distancing was not required by event coordinators. Our Congressman was there, talking, shaking hands, taking pictures with no mask. Our House of Delegate representative was there, talking, shaking hands, taking pictures with no mask. Oddly enough, Republican Sen. Emmett Hanger was not present.
I do want to thank local Waynesboro Republican Chair, Danny Ledford, for wearing a mask in the pictures I saw and for being a leader in trying to get a hold of this virus so we can eventually safely re-open and send our kids back to school. I appreciate you taking a stand when others in your party won’t.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!