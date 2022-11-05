Letter: Republicans are the only choice in November

Early voting has been underway in Virginia, and as many Waynesboro voters are finding out, the ballots differ by ward this election. Wards A and B will only vote for a congressional candidate; Wards C and D will vote for a congressional candidate, a city council candidate and a school board candidate.

There are four conservative candidates who are running for office, and I strongly encourage all voters to consider voting for them:

» Ward A, B,C and D Congress: Vote for Rep. Ben L. Cline.

» Ward C city council: Vote for Jeremy D. Sloat.

» Ward D city council: Vote for James F. “Jim” Wood.

» Ward D school board: Vote for Amber L. Lipscomb.

Cline, Sloat and Wood are all Republican nominees; Lipscomb was endorsed by the Waynesboro Republican Committee. All four candidates are strong conservatives who will serve Waynesboro residents well, and in Cline’s case, continue to represent Waynesboro and the 6th Congressional District with honor and distinction.

Democrats have destroyed the U.S. economy. We're deeper in debt, more now than ever, because of their disastrous domestic unrestrained spending policies. If you want to see a positive change, lower prices at the gas pump, a return to responsible spending, economic growth in Waynesboro that will be the model for other municipalities to follow, and representation by Americans who are less activist and more serving of all people, regardless of party, consider voting Republican on Nov. 8.

Dwight Williams

Waynesboro