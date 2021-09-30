Letter: Restitution between robbers and robbed sometimes include descendants

This is to respond to Mr. Matt Olcott’s critique (9/25/21 “Government not responsible for reparations”) of my Letter to the Editor defending reparations (9/24/21 “Reparations is not about punishing people”).
The hub of Mr. Olcott’s view is a quote by the “crafty” economist Thomas Sowell whose meaning lies within a riddle that must be solved for its clarification.
The quote is: “0nly in America can a person who has never owned slaves be expected to pay reparations to a person who has never been a slave.” We note that this “expectation” is based on “individuals,” not on a corporate entity taking responsibility for its own mistakes (as in “We the People”).
Who do Olcott and Sowell describe? The two “individuals” seem to represent two groups linked by the clue between them. Accordingly, they are: a) “those who have never owned slaves”; and, b) “those who have never been a slave.”
And the riddle’s clue, linking them, is “those expected to pay reparations.”
As I see it, group a) includes currently living people who are either descendants of slaveholders or who benefit from those stolen goods today, mostly White people. They are expected to pay reparations to group b), descendants of those who originally owned the stolen goods, or their heirs today, mostly Black people who still grieve those losses.
If that is accurate, the complaint is that White People, the robbers, are expected to pay reparations to Black people, the robbed.
Isn’t that the “American way,” though, robbers or benefactors of stolen goods, returning those goods, or equivalent worth, to those from whom they were stolen, plus consideration for the suffering caused by the loss?
Then, there’s the subtle distraction in the opening phrase: “Only in America…” that matches Mr. Olcott’’s stated disagreement toward the government’s “intervening” to pay reparations. But wait, doesn’t America have some interest and history in righting wrongs, even those from the past?
Time alone does not not “heal all wounds.” Sometimes, restitution must occur between robbers and robbed, whether the original parties or their descendants and heirs.
Rev. Russell Waldrop
Waynesboro
