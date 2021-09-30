Letter: Restitution between robbers and robbed sometimes include descendants

This is to respond to Mr. Matt Olcott’s critique (9/25/21 “Government not responsible for reparations”) of my Letter to the Editor defending reparations (9/24/21 “Reparations is not about punishing people”).

The hub of Mr. Olcott’s view is a quote by the “crafty” economist Thomas Sowell whose meaning lies within a riddle that must be solved for its clarification.

The quote is: “0nly in America can a person who has never owned slaves be expected to pay reparations to a person who has never been a slave.” We note that this “expectation” is based on “individuals,” not on a corporate entity taking responsibility for its own mistakes (as in “We the People”).

Who do Olcott and Sowell describe? The two “individuals” seem to represent two groups linked by the clue between them. Accordingly, they are: a) “those who have never owned slaves”; and, b) “those who have never been a slave.”

And the riddle’s clue, linking them, is “those expected to pay reparations.”