I am a resident of Augusta County and a daily subscriber to The News Virginian.
Today I witnessed an event at the downtown Waynesboro Kroger store that I believe should be brought to light. At the checkout, a Hispanic woman was ahead of me in line and when she tendered her payment she used 37 $1 dollar bills for her purchase of $36.35. The cashier told the lady that, due to a shortage of change, she could not give her any change. My sense was that the customer may not have fully understood what was happening. Accordingly, she simply walked away without receiving the change for her purchase. My wife and I asked the cashier why there was not some alternative way to provide the customer with change and she responded, “I am just a cashier and I am just doing my job.”
I have noticed that some retailers including Walmart are posting signs at some of their checkouts that require the customer to use a credit card due too this lack of change issue. I am not sure whether there are alternate checkouts for the use of cash. But this case at Kroger seems out of line. To essentially overcharge the customer without offering any alternative is unfortunate. Is Kroger now including a new line on their income statement for change not given? Over the course of thousands of transactions, this could be a considerable source of incremental income.
I certainly hope Kroger and other large retailers find a better way to handle this situation. In this case, the overcharge was less than a dollar. But what if the lady had given her a $50 bill? Would she have been overcharged $13.65? I certainly hope not.
Tim Childress
Waynesboro
