Letter: Rush Limbaugh deserved more respect

You reached a new low in your reporting of Rush Limbaugh's death.

The article written by Matt Sedensky of the AP was laced with derogatory innuendo, falsehoods, half-truths and hateful insults. The media hate of conservatives has reached such a high pitch that you have no dignity or respect. The only thing in your newspaper that is truthful is the paid obituaries.

When Rush received the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address in February 2020, Speaker Pelosi remained seated during the standing ovation, sorting then-President Donald Trump's speech in preparation for her disrespectful, undignified, childish trick of standing up and ripping it up at the end of his speech. Her action was beyond disgraceful.

In the future, I hope you will write with more respect for everyone.

Margie Hartley

Waynesboro

