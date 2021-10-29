Letter: Sabrina von Schilling acts in a professional, upstanding manner

This letter is to encourage all citizens of Waynesboro to vote for Sabrina von Schilling to continue as your commissioner of the revenue.

Sabrina served faithfully and expertly as our church treasurer for 11 years. She is our board chair, where she leads in conducting all business of the church. She also serves as co-chair of the outreach/nurture committee. In every position, Sabrina acts in a professional, upstanding manner.

As those who work with her know, when Sabrina takes on any task, she is dedicated to seeing it is accomplished in the best way possible.

It will be for the good of Waynesboro and all of the residents to re-elect Sabrina von Schilling as commissioner of the revenue.

Sandra H. Alger

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.