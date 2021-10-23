Letter: Sabrina von Schilling best choice for commissioner of the revenue

Because I will be out of town on election day, I voted early. If I could be available on Nov. 2, I would be working the polls to re-elect Sabrina von Schilling as commissioner of the revenue. Sabrina is the best choice to continue giving the citizens of Waynesboro exemplary customer service as she has done the last six years.

I will not comment on the recent letters to the editor, social media postings, and the incorrect information put forth by Sabrina’s opponent and his supporters. It is apparent they do not understand the roles and responsibilities of the commissioner of the revenue.

Sabrina’s opponent has touted his experience in tax matters. From his resume his experience is completely in income tax preparation which is a miniscule part of the commissioner’s duties. Most taxpayers are filing on-line. Tax assessment in the commissioner’s office, in part, include personal property tax, business personal property, machine and tools, public utilities, and business license, etc. Sabrina is extremely competent, as well as her well trained staff, in assessing these taxes.