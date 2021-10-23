Letter: Sabrina von Schilling best choice for commissioner of the revenue

Because I will be out of town on election day, I voted early. If I could be available on Nov. 2, I would be working the polls to re-elect Sabrina von Schilling as commissioner of the revenue. Sabrina is the best choice to continue giving the citizens of Waynesboro exemplary customer service as she has done the last six years.
I will not comment on the recent letters to the editor, social media postings, and the incorrect information put forth by Sabrina’s opponent and his supporters. It is apparent they do not understand the roles and responsibilities of the commissioner of the revenue.
Sabrina’s opponent has touted his experience in tax matters. From his resume his experience is completely in income tax preparation which is a miniscule part of the commissioner’s duties. Most taxpayers are filing on-line. Tax assessment in the commissioner’s office, in part, include personal property tax, business personal property, machine and tools, public utilities, and business license, etc. Sabrina is extremely competent, as well as her well trained staff, in assessing these taxes.
I hired Sabrina nearly six years ago to be my chief deputy. I could tell from her interview the citizens of Waynesboro were going to benefit from her service. She has the customer service background needed to treat all citizens with respect, not just the ones who support her. She has been trained by former commissioner deputies and myself to treat everyone fairly and equitably. I have witnessed firsthand her compassionate treatment of a low-income homeowners in securing real estate tax relief.
When it comes to bending the rules to quiet a disgruntled taxpayer or tipping the scales in favor of helping with tax relief her hands are tied by the Code of Virginia and Code of Waynesboro. Sabrina is well versed in both documents as they are her guide to the daily activities of her office. She simply can’t make exceptions to either code. Her opponent seems to think that customer service means not applying these codes as written. If any Constitutional officer starts to interpret these codes, other than their inherent meaning, they are not adhering to their oath of office.
Sabrina von Schilling has the experience, dedication to her duties, and superior customer service needed to serve. If re-elected she will continue to honorably serve the great people of Waynesboro.
Don Coffey
Retired Commissioner of the Revenue, City of Waynesboro
Waynesboro
