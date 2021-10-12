Letter: Sabrina von Schilling deserves to be re-elected as commissioner of the revenue

I opened my business in early 2021, in the midst of the pandemic. The building where the commissioner of the revenue is located was closed to the public due to the pandemic.

A sign on the building directed me to the drive-thru. Mrs. Sabrina von Schilling came to the drive-thru and answered all of my questions about what I needed to do to open a business and obtain a license. Mrs. von Schilling walked me through how to obtain a tax ID number and register an LLC. The commissioner of the revenue’s office provided me with excellent customer service, and ensured I had the information I needed to begin my business.

Mrs. von Schilling deserves to be re-elected as commissioner of the revenue. She and her staff work hard for the citizens and businesses in Waynesboro.

Vote to re-elect Sabrina von Schilling, commissioner of the revenue on Nov. 2.

Timmy Bennett

Wayneboro

Bennett’s Hometown Garage

