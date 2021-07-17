Letter: Sabrina Von Schilling deserves to be re-elected

In the election this fall, two candidates are running for the office of Commissioner of the Revenue in Waynesboro.

I wholeheartedly endorse the incumbent, Sabrina Von Schilling. I know her to be a natural leader. When she takes on a responsibility she gets it done right. A member of the Waynesboro Lions, Sabrina readily accepted leadership responsibilities almost as soon as she joined the club. She has been an exemplary Lion and is currently the club president.

She has served us well as Commissioner of the Revenue and well deserves re-election.

Marsden Champaign

Waynesboro

