Letter: Sabrina von Schilling deserves to be re-elected

As a citizen of Waynesboro and someone that has served with Sabrina von Schilling on various committees, I am writing to show my support for her as the commissioner of the revenue.

She is a hard worker and gives 100% at whatever she is doing. She puts people first and is always willing to help in whatever way she can.

She has served the city well and deserves to be re-elected for the office of the commissioner of the revenue.

Please join me to re-elect her on Nov. 2.

Earl Simmons

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.