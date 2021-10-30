 Skip to main content
Letter: Sabrina von Schilling deserves to be re-elected
As a citizen of Waynesboro and someone that has served with Sabrina von Schilling on various committees, I am writing to show my support for her as the commissioner of the revenue.

She is a hard worker and gives 100% at whatever she is doing. She puts people first and is always willing to help in whatever way she can.

She has served the city well and deserves to be re-elected for the office of the commissioner of the revenue.

Please join me to re-elect her on Nov. 2.

Earl Simmons

Waynesboro

