Letter: Sabrina Von Schilling deserves to be re-elected

I am writing to show my support for the re-election of Sabrina Von Schilling to the office of Waynesboro’s Commissioner of the Revenue. I am a senior citizen who has lived in Waynesboro for the past six years. I have been impressed with Mrs. Von Schilling’s performance these last four years. She has maintained the level of professionalism and customer service that the office is known for. She is always approachable and has gotten quite involved in Waynesboro life.

I am very familiar with the stress that comes with a career in public service. Several members of my family have spent years serving their communities in many roles. I, myself, am a retired high school teacher. There are long hours that require working on weekends or well after 5:00 PM, staffing issues, and constant interaction with the public. She has expertly managed all this while keeping the office open and running smoothly during the pandemic.

We are fortunate in Waynesboro to have such dedicated, talented professionals like Mrs. Von Schilling who are willing to serve their community. She definitely deserves to be re-elected!

Please join me in voting for Sabrina Von Schilling for Commissioner of the Revenue on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Abbie Edwards

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.