Letter: Sabrina von Schilling has done a great job leading her office

Our commissioner of revenue is an honorable and good person who supervises a great staff. Commissioner Sabrina von Schilling has done a great job leading her office. Mr. Thompson every time I have conducted business at their window in city hall the person helping me has been friendly, courteous, and can normally provide me answers to my concerns. The exception is when I try to pay a water bill at their window they politely send me to the treasure's office who is responsible for collecting money.
The commissioner of revenue is not responsible for shutting off delinquent water bills. That is the utility department after they receive notice of non-payment from the treasurer’s office.
Commissioner von Schilling has always provided accurate information concerning things within her area of responsibility.
You should do your homework and understand what she and her staff’s roles and responsibilities are before you falsely accuse her of wrongdoing.
I understand you want to support a candidate that is running for her office. Making false accusations and lying about her great record of customer service isn’t an honest way to support your candidate.
She has a record that she can firmly stand on, while defending her term in office.
Try writing a letter of support for your candidate listing his achievements and what makes him a better choice? By bashing the commissioner with the wrong data, you pretty show the readers you are not informed just a political hack.
Since taking office Commissioner von Shillings who is the chief tax assessing officer of local government. Has ensured fair and equitable compliance of property and income and tax requirements as set forth by the General Assembly in the Code of Virginia, Title 58.1 and the Code of Ordinances set by the City Council for the City of Waynesboro.
She and her office administer the following programs, personal property tax assessments, motor vehicle registration, business license, business personal property tax, short term rental tax, meals and lodging tax, real estate tax relief for the elderly or disabled, disabled veteran’s tax exemptions, Virginia state income tax and Virginia estimated tax.
As I think of the last three years of her service I can not think of any disparities in those duties. I do know that the old computer software for assessing motor vehicles was old and dated. She implemented new software and the data paramotors that actually provided a fairer assessment value that lowered the tax burden for most citizens' vehicles last year.
Bobby Henderson
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.