Letter: Sabrina von Schilling has done a great job leading her office

Our commissioner of revenue is an honorable and good person who supervises a great staff. Commissioner Sabrina von Schilling has done a great job leading her office. Mr. Thompson every time I have conducted business at their window in city hall the person helping me has been friendly, courteous, and can normally provide me answers to my concerns. The exception is when I try to pay a water bill at their window they politely send me to the treasure's office who is responsible for collecting money.

The commissioner of revenue is not responsible for shutting off delinquent water bills. That is the utility department after they receive notice of non-payment from the treasurer’s office.

Commissioner von Schilling has always provided accurate information concerning things within her area of responsibility.

You should do your homework and understand what she and her staff’s roles and responsibilities are before you falsely accuse her of wrongdoing.

I understand you want to support a candidate that is running for her office. Making false accusations and lying about her great record of customer service isn’t an honest way to support your candidate.

She has a record that she can firmly stand on, while defending her term in office.