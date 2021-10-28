Letter: Sabrina von Schilling has empathy for others

I write to endorse Sabrina von Schilling to be re-elected to the office of Waynesboro's commissioner of the revenue for the upcoming term. I first met her in the early 1990’s when she was still a high school teenager. We met at church where she, even as a young adult, demonstrated leadership and a desire to help those in need.

Over the years, she has served in many different positions in our church, where she successfully completed those tasks given to her. She is able to assess the needs at hand, offer suggestions and solutions and then goes about making it happen. She is dependable, trustworthy and loyal to those she serves. She is a team-player who is able to adapt to most any situation.

One of her most admirable traits is her empathy for others. She is the first to ask, “What can I do to help?" I know this from personal experience. Having a commissioner of the revenue with these attributes is vital for this position.

I strongly recommend this young lady be re-elected as Waynesboro's commissioner of the revenue.

Re-elect Sabrina von Schilling commissioner of the revenue on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Connie Fulcher

Fishersville

