Letter: Sabrina Von Schilling is a dedicated public servant

Sabrina Von Schilling is a dedicated public servant

It is obvious that this letter writer is not educated on how local governments work. Since I have some experience teaching middle school civics, please let me correct the false information. The commissioner of the revenue does not “shut off water” or “send late notices” to citizens. I encourage Waynesboro voters to visit the commissioner of the revenue’s website so that they can get truthful and accurate information about the role of their commissioner. This is a role that Sabrina Von Schilling has performed excellently in the past four years. Sabrina knows how to treat Waynesboro citizens with respect and be accessible. It is unfortunate that some of Terry Kent’s supporters resort to misinformation and vitriol to further his agenda. Apparently, education is needed.