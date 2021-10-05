Letter: Sabrina Von Schilling is a dedicated public servant

Sabrina Von Schilling is a dedicated public servant
A Terry Kent supporter recently submitted a nasty letter that was full of inaccuracies and hatefulness regarding the reputation of our commissioner of the revenue, Sabrina Von Schilling.
It is obvious that this letter writer is not educated on how local governments work. Since I have some experience teaching middle school civics, please let me correct the false information. The commissioner of the revenue does not “shut off water” or “send late notices” to citizens. I encourage Waynesboro voters to visit the commissioner of the revenue’s website so that they can get truthful and accurate information about the role of their commissioner. This is a role that Sabrina Von Schilling has performed excellently in the past four years. Sabrina knows how to treat Waynesboro citizens with respect and be accessible. It is unfortunate that some of Terry Kent’s supporters resort to misinformation and vitriol to further his agenda. Apparently, education is needed.
If you want to know how local government works, ask an eighth grader. If you want to know for whom to vote on on Nov. 2, that’s easy. Vote Sabrina Von Schilling for commissioner of the revenue. She is a dedicated public servant committed to customer service.
Brian Edwards
Waynesboro
