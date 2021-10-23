Letter: Sabrina von Schilling is always fair and impartial

I urge the citizens of Waynesboro to cast their vote for Sabrina von Schilling on or before Nov. 2 for commissioner of the revenue.

I have worked side by side with Sabrina during her entire tenure in the commissioner's office. She is always courteous, professional and goes out of her way to assist our citizens, whether that be with a home visit, a curbside visit or at their counter. She is always fair and impartial when for performing the duties she is sworn to uphold.

I am also in the Waynesboro Lions Club and work along beside her as the president, where she is always listening and receptive to new and innovative idea to grow our club. You will not go wrong with a vote for Sabrina.

Stephanie Beverage

Waynesboro

