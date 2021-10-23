 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sabrina von Schilling is always fair and impartial
0 comments

Letter: Sabrina von Schilling is always fair and impartial

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I urge the citizens of Waynesboro to cast their vote for Sabrina von Schilling on or before Nov. 2 for commissioner of the revenue.

I have worked side by side with Sabrina during her entire tenure in the commissioner's office. She is always courteous, professional and goes out of her way to assist our citizens, whether that be with a home visit, a curbside visit or at their counter. She is always fair and impartial when for performing the duties she is sworn to uphold.

I am also in the Waynesboro Lions Club and work along beside her as the president, where she is always listening and receptive to new and innovative idea to grow our club. You will not go wrong with a vote for Sabrina.

Stephanie Beverage

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert